Digital arrest of Ahmedabad man uncovers Chinese-linked racket: Police

Last month, a senior citizen couple from Ahmedabad received a phone call from an unfamiliar number featuring a pre-recorded message. The message alleged that they had violated TRAI regulations and warned that their number would be permanently blocked. It instructed them to press 9 for assistance. Upon following the prompt, the call was redirected to someone claiming to be a police officer from Byculla Police Station in Mumbai.

The elderly gentleman, in his seventies, was shocked to learn that he was being investigated in a police case. When he sought clarification, the caller instructed him to switch to a video call. On the video, he saw an individual dressed in a police uniform, with the police emblem prominently displayed and a poster on the wall bearing the name ‘Byculla Police Station.’ The setting appeared convincing, with chairs, a table, and a few men in police attire moving about, leaving little room for the elderly man to question its authenticity.

The elderly person was asked to submit his Aadhar Card which he duly did on the video call. He was told that they would call him again the next day and asked him to provide more identity proof then.

On the next day, the caller told them that a money laundering case has been registered against the elderly man. They were asked to stay on the phone and were told that the local police might be looking for them so if they approached the police they might be arrested immediately. They were asked to keep their phones charged and asked to come before the screen every few hours.

They were even shown a fake FIR on WhatsApp where it said that one businessman had duped the government of over ₹500 crore and that hundreds of ATM cards were recovered from his house by the Mumbai police. The fake FIR also said that one of the ATM cards belonged to them and that the amount of money laundered through this was ₹2 crore. The caller also shared ATM debit cards with the name of the elderly gentleman embossed on it. The FIR document shared by the caller also had bank account transactions. They also shared a Mumbai police suspect list in which the name of picture and name of the elderly person was there.

The couple was asked to deposit money in one bank account saying it was for verification purpose and the amount would be eventually returned after verification with the Reserve Bank of India. Three different accounts of the couple were used to transfer a total of ₹79,34,639.

The ruse came to light when the couple, realising the scam after the delayed return of their money, contacted the real police. The subsequent investigation by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch led to the arrest of 17 individuals, including four Taiwanese nationals who were the linchpins, orchestrating the scam from various locations across India.

“Everything was staged. It was all set up. The couple did not realise that they were under digital arrest for about ten days. The police station, FIR copies, photos and videos of ATM cards seized, it was all staged,” said Hardik Makadiya, ACP, Cyber Crime, Ahmedabad.

“Investigations revealed that the gang operated with a sophisticated set-up involving over 120 rooted mobile devices and minicomputers that facilitated remote access to OTPs, enabling unauthorised transactions across accounts of numerous victims. These devices were strategically linked to Wi-Fi routers, allowing real-time access and manipulation of banking systems,” said DCP Lavina Sinha, Cyber Crime, in a statement.

Chinese Connection

The investigation uncovered a highly sophisticated scam involving rooted mobile phones and routers, all linked to Taiwanese Gmail accounts. This setup enabled unauthorised access to victims’ bank OTPs, allowing the syndicate to operate rented accounts obtained from locals. These accounts served as conduits for illegal activities such as betting, money laundering, and cyber fraud.

A major breakthrough came when two key Taiwanese operatives, Mu Chi Sang (alias Mark) and Chang Hao Yun (alias Marco), were arrested at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi shortly after arriving from Taiwan. Two additional Taiwanese nationals were apprehended in Bengaluru. Mark, described as holding a master’s degree in computer applications, had been studying the Indian market for an extended period. His visit to India was aimed at holding meetings in Delhi and Mumbai, as well as introducing Marco, a newcomer to the operation. “Mark’s boss is a Chinese mafia leader based out of Taiwan,” revealed ACP Makadiya.

Makadiya also disclosed that, in the past, the syndicate employed schemes involving drug couriers and fraudulent bank accounts, using what is known as the “fattened pig” approach. This technique involved building trust through seemingly harmless activities, such as paying victims for tasks like hotel reviews, before gradually introducing them to fraudulent schemes. Victims were often added to fake groups with the illusion of genuine participation, with some operations even involving elements of honey trapping.

The investigation highlighted the increasing sophistication of digital scams, especially those orchestrated from Southeast Asian hubs like Cambodia and Vietnam. “There are at least 50 gangs operating across the region, preying on people globally. The mastermind behind our case is a Chinese mafia leader whom Mark claims to have met only once,” added Makadiya.

Raids conducted in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, and Odisha led to the arrest of eight Indian associates who facilitated the scam by renting their bank accounts to the syndicate in exchange for commissions. These associates included professionals from Surat, Vadodara, and other areas, who assisted in setting up operations to ensure the smooth flow of fraudulent transactions. Saif Haidar, one of the key Indian operatives, played a pivotal role by coordinating directly with the Taiwanese operatives. He managed the installation of routed phones and minicomputers across major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

The investigation also revealed a shift in the scam’s execution, moving away from the crude tactics of the past, where scammers would randomly call victims and resort to abusive language when unsuccessful. The new scams are meticulously planned, backed by detailed psychological strategies. Investigators discovered several documents outlining these methods.

One document provided a step-by-step guide on building trust and rapport with potential victims. It emphasized emotional manipulation, advising scammers to lower a target’s defenses by initiating conversations on non-threatening topics, such as hobbies, current events, or local landmarks. This approach helped create a bond that simulated genuine interest and concern. Over time, the guide recommended introducing more personal questions to deepen the connection, making the target feel understood and valued.

Another document focused on reshaping victims’ beliefs. It outlined psychological tactics for undermining a target’s existing knowledge and replacing it with fabricated information. This was achieved through the confident presentation of fake evidence and by exploiting emotional vulnerabilities, such as fear and urgency, pushing victims toward compliance.

A third document contained detailed character profiles that scammers would assume during interactions. These fabricated profiles were carefully crafted to appear credible and authoritative, complete with false backgrounds and impressive credentials. It detailed a seven-day chat process, advising operatives to pose as wealthy individuals and share photos of their daily activities, such as dining out or traveling with friends, to appear authentic. On the third day, the operatives would begin discussing investments subtly, gauging the target’s interest without seeming pushy. If the victim showed signs of hesitancy, the scammers would temporarily abandon the topic, waiting for a better opportunity.