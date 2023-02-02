Dist admin denied Akhilesh’s plane permission to land at Moradabad airstrip: Samajwadi Party

MEERUT Members of the Samajwadi Party on Thursday accused the Moradabad administration of not allowing party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s plane to land at Moradabad airstrip. According to the schedule, Yadav had to land at the Mudha Pandey airstrip on Saturday.

In a tweet, the party said, “Party’s president Akhilesh Yadav was supposed to attend a programme in Moradabad on February 4 but the Yogi Adityanath government didn’t allow his plane to land at Moradabad airstrip. This is condemnable. The BJP’s arrogance will end soon.”

However, the district administration has said that the permission to land was only denied due to the ongoing construction work at the airstrip. Speaking to HT over the phone, Moradabad city magistrate Jyoti Singh said that the administration received a request for landing a day before while a report received from airport officials revealed that construction work is ongoing at the airstrip.

“He (Akhilesh Yadav) is a high-profile individual. We can’t take any risk to allow the landing of his plane under such conditions,” said Singh while adding that the SP chief has been advised to land at the Bareilly airstrip and to arrive here by road.