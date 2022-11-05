Dist admin intensifies effort to check dengue cases in Prayagraj

PRAYAGRAJ: To contain the increasing number of dengue and fever cases in the district, the district administration has set up special camps for the timely diagnosis and treatment of patients. At the camps, which became functional at five places on Saturday, locals will be able to get treatment and medicines from doctors. This will save them a run to the hospital. Doctors will reach these camps at 9.30 am. The patients will be treated, counselled, tested, and given medicines for fever cases -- including dengue, malaria, and typhoid.

Meanwhile, district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri has now divided the district into 38 sectors and given the responsibility of each one of them to separate sector magistrates for dengue prevention. He has also set up 100 “Nigrani Samitis” (monitoring committees) to ensure effective anti-dengue measures. This comes after the district administration being pulled up by the Allahabad High Court and by the deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak over increasing cases of dengue in the district

“Every official has been kept on alert. They will be constantly on the move henceforth. To bring down dengue cases, the district has been divided into different sectors and everyone’s responsibility has been fixed. Further work will be done based on daily reports that would be compiled and acted upon on a day-to-day basis,” said DM Khatri.

Additionally, the DM has constituted a monitoring committee for each of the 100 wards of the city. Local corporators, influential citizens, and a doctor are among the members of these monitoring committees. The committees will submit their report daily. Information ranging from wastewater accumulation, choked drains, spraying of anti-larva chemicals, etc will be provided by these committees.

The DM has also given a list of seven big schools to the district inspector of schools. The list includes -- Government Inter College, St Joseph School, St Anthony, Boy’s High School, BBS School, Jwada Devi Saraswati Vidya Mandir, and Shivcharan Das Kanhaiya Lal Inter College. Anti-mosquito and anti-larva sprays would be conducted in these schools with immediate effect. The DM has also directed municipal commissioner Chandra Mohan Garg to work in this regard in coordination with the DIOS.

Along with this, fogging, and anti-larva spraying will also be done in all schools, including government-run primary and upper-primary schools. Besides, a micro-plan has also been finalised under the supervision of the divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant and Mayor Abhilasha Gupta under which it has been decided that at least eight camps in every zone of the city would be held to detect and treat dengue patients. The decisions to deploy 105 cycle-mounted anti-fogging machines and eight big fogging machines every day and procure 30 additional cycle-mounted fogging machines were also taken at this meeting.