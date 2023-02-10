Dist level investment Kumbh: Investors, public reps virtually join UPGIS-2023 in Prayagraj

PRAYAGRAJ: A “district level investment Kumbh” was organised at Sangam auditorium located in the district collectorate on Friday.

Around 200 people, including 140 investors who have committed to invest nearly ₹25 crores in different projects in Prayagraj district, along with eminent entrepreneurs, industrialists, office bearers of prominent organisations and 20 final year graduate and postgraduate students of universities besides senior district officials attended the event. Live streaming of the of U.P. investors’ summit inauguration ceremony by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Lucknow was the highlight of the event.

Another chosen 120 investors, who have committed to invest over ₹15,908 crore in Prayagraj, represented the district at UPGIS-2023 by attending the three-day event on its inaugural day in the state capital.

Prayagraj has attracted investment proposals worth ₹53,021.30 crore by 278 investors due to which there is a possibility of more than 66,000 employment opportunities in the district.

The presentation and information was provided on Udyam Sarathi App and Nivesh Sarathi and Nivesh Mitra (single window portal) website. Entrepreneurs were introduced to the heads of all departments related to Nivesh Mitra.

Bara MLA Vachaspati, Phaphamau MLA Guru Prasad Maurya and Phulpur MLA Praveen Patel assured all the entrepreneurs and investors present in the program of every cooperation expected from their level.

While expressing gratitude to the entrepreneurs, divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant assured that all problems that could be resolved at the district level will be done quickly and the problems which are of government level will be resolved from there on priority. District magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri said that to bring all the proposals received in the district alive on the ground, every possible help, facility and cooperation will be provided as per the expectation of the entrepreneurs.

Encouraging the entrepreneurs playing a leading role in industrial development, the district magistrate assured them of full cooperation.

Prominent entrepreneurs present on the occasion included Vinay Tandon, Rajeev Nayyar, GS Darbari, Ashish Kesarwani among others. The program was coordinated by Laljit Singh, joint commissioner (industries).