DMK taking schemes to doorsteps: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Friday said his DMK has transformed the way the government should function by taking welfare schemes to the people’s doorsteps and that the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam healthcare scheme has won the administration a good reputation in a short time.

This scheme, which he launched on August 5 in Krishnagiri, has so far benefitted over one million people and has become popular by the day with people even in remote villages availing of the benefits. “This scheme has become a panacea for the people, particularly the poor, sick who can’t visit hospitals and the chronically ill, by providing medical facilities at their doorstep,” the chief minister said while inaugurating the programme at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here.

“There was a time when people came (in search of aid) to the state government. Now, the government is going in search of people. This is the transformation the DMK has brought about now,” Stalin said. He lauded health minister Ma Subramanian for his tireless efforts in taking this scheme to the people. “Ma Su had even won the praise from the opposition members including the BJP, in the assembly,” he added. The chief minister also congratulated the health secretary, officials and medical professionals and staff who made the scheme a success.

The Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam healthcare scheme provides treatment for non-communicable diseases and those with infirmities. Women public health workers, women health volunteers, physiotherapists and nurses provide healthcare to those aged 45 and above.

Stalin who launched the International Week of Deaf People, on the occasion, became nostalgic saying former chief minister M Karunanidhi laid the basis for celebrating his birthday to benefit the people. “Kalaignar (as Karunanidhi was called) wanted to celebrate his birthday in a manner that could benefit the people, especially the poor. He launched numerous welfare initiatives including the beggars’ rehabilitation programme, Kannoli scheme (to provide free spectacles), abolished hand-pulled rickshaw replacing them with cyclerickshaw,” the chief minister said.

Kalaignar (who is Stalin’s father) had launched the CM’s Comprehensive Health Insurance scheme and brought the cochlear implant under this scheme. “Like him, I too celebrate my birthday by spending time and sharing cake with the children of the Little Flower School for the Deaf. My family members accompany me during such occasions,” he said.

He said his government’s aim is to create jobs, feed the hungry masses and also alleviate the conditions of the physically challenged and the shelter-less.

About 135,572 people have been provided with cochlear implant at a cost of ₹108 crore under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. About ₹10 crore has been earmarked this year for the purchase of modern equipment for all government hospitals to continue the scheme, he said.

Also, the chief minister unveiled a plaque to create awareness on the presence of a 150-year-old surviving baobab tree brought from Madagascar by the British. This 65-foot-tall giant tree is close to the anatomy block of the Madras Medical College here.