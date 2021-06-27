Dombivli family organises online wedding for couple in Canada

A Dombivli-based family, who waited for two long years to get their Canada-based son married, finally organised the ceremony online, as he could not fly to the city due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The Chaudhari family, residing at Bhopar, Dombivli (East), invited a priest to the house and sent all the necessary items for the ceremony to Canada, All the wedding rituals for the groom Bhushan Chaudhari, 30, and bride Mandeep Kaur, 28, who are based at Canada on Saturday evening, were performed online.

“My son Bhushan left for Canada for higher studies seven years ago. After his studies, he got a job and citizenship there. He met Mandeep Kaur in Canada and both decided to get married. In October 2019 the families met. The wedding was planned in 2020. However, due to the pandemic, they could not fly to Dombivli neither we could go to Canada,” said Hiraman Chaudhari, 63, father of the groom.

The bride’s family who are based in Amritsar also came to Dombivli for the ceremony. “The marriage was postponed several times in the past two years. We decided to do it online as there was no other option. We sent all the necessary items for the rituals including clothes to them through courier and called the priest at home to do the rituals online,” added Chaudhari.

The family also arranged a photographer to capture the moment.