Donations worth 11 crore in 11 days & 25L devotees since temple consecration

Since the consecration ceremony of Ram temple on January 22, around 25 lakh devotees have visited the Ram Janmabhoomi in the 11 days, and the worth of offerings and donations has crossed ₹11 crore. According to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, about ₹8 crore has been deposited in the donation boxes in the last 10 days, and around ₹3.50 crore was received online. The Ram Temple in Ayodhya (HT File Photo)

According to Prakash Gupta, office in-charge of the Trust, four big-size donation boxes have been kept near the darshan path in front of the sanctum sanctorum, where the deity is seated, in which the devotees are donating offerings. Besides, people also donate at 10 computerised counters.

Temple Trust employees are appointed at these donation counters, who submit the account of the donation amount received in the Trust office after the counter is closed in the evening.

A team of 14 employees is counting the offerings in the four donation boxes, which includes 11 bank employees and three temple trust employees.

Gupta said that from depositing the donation amount to counting it, everything is done under CCTV camera surveillance.

The all-weather Bijolia stone

Devotees will be able to walk comfortably, whatever the weather, on the Bijolia stones laid in around five lakh square feet, claimed experts. The area will cover Parikrama area and Kuber Tila.

More than 2 lakh devotees are reaching the Ram temple every day to have darshan of Ram Lalla, said Gupta.

“This Bijolia stone of Rajasthan is very special in its quality as it does not get too hot in summer, or too cold in winter. This stone does not deteriorate for about 1,000 years, while the ability to absorb water in it is greater than other stones,” said Deeksha Jain, a stone expert.