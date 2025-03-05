Donkey operators: Probe widens; Pilibhit police investigate passports issued in last 2 yrs

The Pilibhit district police are now focusing on investigating fake passports, after tightening the noose on illegal immigration agents and unauthorised ILETS centres, commonly known as donkey operators. These centres deceive victims in the name of sending them abroad with fake visas. For representation only (HT File Photo)

In this regard, an FIR has already been registered at the Ghunghchai police station. Additional superintendent of police, Vikram Dahiya said, “Details of the passports that came for verification at the police station in the past two years are being collected. Authenticity of documents on the basis of which passports were issued will be verified”.

In June 2024, a man named Rahul managed to obtain a passport using a fake residence and Aadhaar card at an address in Chanduiya village, under the jurisdiction of Ghunghchai police station. Applications for passports were also submitted under the names of Lovjeet Singh and Jagpreet Singh at the same address.

Village head Nirmal Singh had lodged a complaint with the deputy superintendent of police in September regarding passports being issued using fake addresses. He alleged that his forged signature and the Panchayat’s seal were being used for the issuance of passports.

Last week, sub-inspector Surendra Patel registered a case against three individuals in connection with the matter. On Tuesday, Dahiya visited the police station to gather information about the passports. He reviewed all passports issued over the past two years.

Now, the police will verify the details by reaching out to all individuals involved. Dahiya stated that the investigation is ongoing and efforts are being made to gather complete information regarding the passports.

In response to the rising number of fraud cases involving the promise of sending youths abroad, dubious immigration agents and unauthorised ILETS (International English Language Testing System) centre operators, commonly known as donkey operators, the Pilibhit district police have set up a special cell to ensure justice for the victims.

Authorities have been aggressively pursuing individuals involved in defrauding people on the pretext of sending them abroad. By Tuesday, 112 cases had been registered in different police stations related to fake visas and overseas migration fraud. Since February 15, 20 accused have been arrested, while the search for absconding suspects has been intensified.