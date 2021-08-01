Don’t politicise sacrilege issues: Kin of victims of Behbal Kalan

Chandigarh The families of victims of Behbal Kalan police firing incident of October 2015 have cautioned the Congress against politicising the sacrilege issue.

“Whenever the race for the posts of a minister or party president starts in Punjab, Navjot Singh Sidhu tweets frequently on the issue; he remained silent on the issue for four-and-a-half years. Whenever you want to get power, you rake up the issue on Twitter and Facebook. Has anything happened on the ground because of these tweets,” said Sukhraj Singh, son of late Krishan Bhagwan, who was killed in Behbal Kalan.

Accompanied by Sadhu Singh, father of the second victim Gurjit Singh, and other injured persons, they claimed that Sidhu has already admitted in an interview with HT that when he had met Capt Amarinder Singh during the first cabinet meeting of the government, the latter had told him that Bargari sacrilege issue will be addressed in last six months of this government.

“Why was Sidhu quite for so long. Now, you again want to get power by using the same very issue,” the group claimed. Hitting out the previous PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar as well, the families alleged that Jakhar has clearly admitted that if the Congress has to retain power, the road to that goes via Behbal Kalan and Bargari.

“Are we here for politics only? Why we are being used for political gains repeatedly. Shame on such leaders for indulging in cheap politics,” they said, adding, “We appeal to all political parties in Punjab not to politicise this issue. If this is not done, we will move from village to village to mobilise support. Some police officers have already been provided clean chits.”

“Former DGP Sumedh Saini, IG Ummranangal and retired SSP Charanjit Sharma were provided tactical help by the state to keep them out of jails,” they alleged.