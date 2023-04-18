U.P. developing in line with PM’s mantra of reform, perform, & transform: Piyush Goyal

LUCKNOW The double-engine government at the Centre and in the state is working for the development of Uttar Pradesh, said Piyush Goyal, the Union minister of textile, commerce and industry and consumer affairs, on Tuesday. He also said that U.P. is now witnessing a holistic development in line with the PM’s mantra of “reform, perform, and transform”. MoU for proposed mega textile park inked. (HT Photo)

“Earlier, Uttar Pradesh used to be in the news for all wrong reasons. In 2014, when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of the country, he worked for the welfare of the people and the development of the country without any discrimination. However, the development projects launched in Uttar Pradesh faced hurdles before 2017. However, after the formation of the BJP government in 2017 under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the state has moved fast on the path of development,” he added.

The Union minister was speaking at a programme organised for inking an MoU for the establishment of the mega textile park in Lucknow-Hardoi districts under PM Mega Integrated Textiles and Apparel (PM Mitra). Improved law and order condition is the first priority for the development of industry, the entrepreneurs do not invest in a state where the law-and-order condition is weak, said Goyal.

“Today, U.P. has good infrastructure including -- highways, rail network, airports, and the best expressway network in the country. The state will achieve the target of $1 trillion economy soon. The Global Investors’ Summit organised in February received an overwhelming response from investors across countries and states,” the minister added.

Speaking about the textile sector, Goyal said, “U.P. was known as the textile hub of the country but slowly it lost its sheen. The previous governments ignored the textile sector for petty political reasons and to serve their vested political interest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath are working to restore the prestige of the textile industry in the state.”

On the ease of doing business, the minister said, “U.P. is providing the best facilities to businessmen. The state has a large and skilled manpower. The state managed the Covid pandemic very well. The Yogi government worked for the welfare of migrant workers. The state also provided them health facilities, free ration, and jobs. Now, the migrant workers do not wish to go to other states as they are getting jobs in their home state itself.”