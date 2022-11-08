Home / Cities / Others / Dr Shakuntala Mishra University convocation: Divyang students bag gold, silver, & bronze medals for academic excellence

Dr Shakuntala Mishra University convocation: Divyang students bag gold, silver, & bronze medals for academic excellence

Among the winners, 26-year-old Monu Singh bagged as many as five gold medals. Another student Radhika Rawat has a similar success story.

Many of the meritorious students clinched several medals (HT PHOTO)
LUCKNOW: Specially-abled students were awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals for their academic excellence at the ninth convocation ceremony of Dr Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University on Tuesday.

Among the winners, 26-year-old Monu Singh bagged as many as five gold medals -- including the Chief Minister gold medal, Dr Shakuntala Mishra Memorial Gold Medal, Rohit Mittal Memorial Gold, Sanskriti Gold medal, and another one. Visually impaired with both eyes, Singh was able to secure 77.7% in his special B.Ed (for the visually impaired) programme.

“I want to become a teacher to help other visually impaired students,” said Monu after winning the medals. Born with complete visual impairment, Singh is a resident of Jalaun district. He also holds an MA degree in Political Science. “Disability is never a barrier to success. With faith and hard work, anyone can achieve success,” he added.

Another student Radhika Rawat has a similar success story. Despite suffering from an orthopaedic problem, Rawat won the gold medal for securing the highest marks in MA Sociology. Similarly, Sitapur-resident Neeraj Kumar, who suffers from low vision, cleared MA English with 70.20%. After securing the gold medal on Tuesday, Kumar expressed his wish to become a teacher.

The bronze medal in Hindi was clinched by MA student Shaban Ali, who has a non-functioning right-hand upper elbow. Ali developed this condition in 2012 when he touched a high-tension wire dangling from an electric pole.

Meanwhile, Ravi Shankar Yadav won three medals -- including the Chief Minister, Visitor and Vice Chancellor Gold Medal -- in B.Tech (Electrical). Yadav scored 86.27%. He credits his success to college teaching and self-study. “It is more important to make short notes rather than studying for 18 hours,” he said.

Other winners include -- BTech student Mridushri Mittal (86.22%), who won the Chancellor Silver Medial, and another BTech student Gaurav Narang (85.37%), who won the Chancellor Bronze medal.

