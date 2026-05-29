Drain regulator proposed at Mungeshpur to prevent Yamuna water backflow during floods

New Delhi: The Delhi government’s Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department will construct a new drain regulator on the Mungeshpur drain in outer north Delhi as part of its monsoon measures aimed at preventing backflow from the Yamuna into low-lying areas, an official said on Thursday. The proposed regulator will be installed at the point where the drain connects with the Yamuna floodplain and is expected to help control the water movement during periods of high river discharge. (HT Archive)

The proposed regulator will be installed at the point where the drain connects with the Yamuna floodplain and is expected to help control the water movement during periods of high river discharge.

A drain regulator is an iron gate structure and forms a key part of Delhi’s flood-control system, particularly in vulnerable areas near embankments and floodplains. There are 40 such regulators across the city.

The official said the new regulator was proposed during the review of vulnerable infrastructure. In July 2023, Yamuna reached a record 208.6 metres and several parts of Delhi witnessed severe inundation.

“The regulator on the Mungeshpur drain is being added to strengthen the flood-control network in outer and north Delhi. It will help check reverse flow from the Yamuna during periods of high river levels,” an I&FC department official said.

Among the major works completed this year is the redesign and repair of regulator number 12 near ITO, whose breach during the 2023 floods had led to water entering central Delhi and inundating roads, government buildings and underpasses for several days.

Apart from the ITO regulator, officials said reinforcements have also been carried out at regulators located at Hardev Nagar toe drain, Link Drain-II, Burari-Jhorda toe drain, Burari Creek Drain and Regulator 12A. The upgrades include increasing the height and weight of gates, strengthening support structures and reinforcing embankments.

The official said the department is deploying monitoring teams at key regulator sites, installing telemetry systems to track water levels and keeping emergency pumping units and sandbag reinforcements on standby.

Delhi irrigation minister Parvesh Verma had recently reviewed the flood preparedness works and said the department was focusing on anticipatory flood management measures ahead of the monsoon.