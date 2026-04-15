Chennai, TVK chief Vijay on Wednesday urged the Centre to withdraw the Constitution bill since it will be a "biased action" in reducing the voices of the people of southern states, particularly Tamil Nadu, in the Parliament. Drop delimitation move, continue with existing system, says TVK chief Vijay

Though the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam welcomed the bill seeking to provide 33 per cent reservation for women, the party opposed the Constitution bill, 2026, as it would significantly increase the proportional difference in representation between the southern and northern states, he said.

"If this happens then the representation of the southern states will decline while that of the northern states will rise in matters such as lawmaking related to language, culture, and state rights, as well as in shaping the union government policies," Vijay said in a statement posted on the social media platform 'X.'

As a result, the voices of the people of the southern states, especially Tamil Nadu, which has consistently adhered to the union government directives, may not be adequately heard in the Parliament, he said.

"This amounts to a biased action by the Centre," he alleged.

Also, the safe passage of the bill would act as a "punishment" for states that followed the union government policies for years and serve as a "reward" for those that have not. If the bill was passed, then it could impact the fund allocation to states due to changes in the number and proportion of parliamentary constituencies, Vijay said.

With Tamil Nadu alleging that it was already losing on the devolution of funds from the Centre, and with the state not receiving budgetary allocation, post delimitation there would be a strong possibility that funds for population-based schemes would further decrease, he said.

"Hence, considering the various ways in which this bill could adversely affect the southern states, particularly Tamil Nadu, I urge the Centre to withdraw the bill and continue the existing system," Vijay said.

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