Drugs worth 110 cr, transported from Mizoram, seized in Assam; woman peddler arrested

The police on Thursday seized a large consignment of narcotics, including heroin and brown sugar worth ₹110 crore, near the Assam-Mizoram border. A woman drug peddler has been arrested and a few others have been detained. Police with the women smugglers after the drug bust. (Sourced photo)

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the information on X and said, “Based on credible information, Cachar Police conducted an excellent operation today at Loknathpur in Dholai and recovered over 12kg of heroin and brown sugar.”

“The substances were kept in leather bags and soap cases and transported from a neighbouring state. One person has been apprehended in this connection and further investigation is underway.”

Cachar superintendent of police Numal Mahatta said that they launched an operation based on specific information and recovered the narcotic substances from a house near the state border on Thursday evening.

“We recovered the drugs from the house of a local resident named Badrul Islam Borbhuyan at Loknathpur village under Dholai Police Station. We have arrested one lady named Jumana Yasmin (30), the wife of Borbhuyan,” he said.

A case under several sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) has been registered against Jamuna, the SP said.

Mahatta said they seized 11.315kg of heroin and 1.085kg of suspected brown sugar. “As per our sources, the price of these narcotic products will be more than ₹110 crore in the illegal international markets,” he said.

According to him, this is one of the largest drug seizures in Cachar district so far. “This is a big success, and our search is still on in that area,” he added.

Investigating officers said the consignment came from Champhai district of Mizoram and they suspect the involvement of an international drug racket.

“We are interrogating some of the detained persons and trying to find the backward and forward links to understand if these products were transported from any neighbouring country,” officials said.

According to Assam Police, Cachar is part of an international route used by the smugglers and the local police seizes drugs and other narcotic products in the district on a regular basis.

Police arrested more than 4,700 drug traffickers in 2023, making it the most successful year for Assam in terms of anti-narcotics operations, the chief minister said.