Drunk car driver rams into bikers in Surat, apprehended; 5 injured

A speeding, drunk car driver rammed into motorcycle riders and injured five individuals in Kapodara area of Surat on Sunday night, the police said on Monday. Representational image.

“The incident took place around 11 pm when the accused Sajan, alias Sunny Patel, rammed into vehicles on the BRTS road. A complaint has been filed by Kishen Herpara, 24, who was injured in the incident. As per the complainant, Sunny was driving recklessly and hit five people, injuring them seriously. They are all undergoing treatment at different hospitals. No death has been reported so far,” said an official at the Kapodara police station.

Patel, who was driving a Maruti Swift car, tried to flee, but locals apprehended him and roughed him up, the official said, adding that the accused is a dealer in old cars.

Police investigation has revealed that the driver was under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place, and a separate case will be filed against Patel in this regard, the police official said.

Recently, nine people were killed on July 20 when 19-year-old Tathya Patel ploughed through a crowd in a speeding Jaguar car on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Highway.