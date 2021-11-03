Drunk rickshaw driver kills two-wheeler rider in Ghorpadi

PUNE A Pune-based autorickshaw driver was arrested for causing death of a 55-year-old man while driving drunk without a permit in Ghorpadi bazaar on Monday afternoon.

The deceased man was identified as Sunil Shankar Bengle (55), a resident of Tarawadevasti in Mohammadwadi, Hadapsar.

The arrested man was identified as Salim Arif Shaikh (29), a resident of BT Kawade road area of Mundhwa, Pune.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Bengle’s son Akash Bengle (29).

“Bengle was riding a two-wheeler,” said sub-inspector Bhushan Potawade of Wanowrie police station who is investigating the case.

The rickshaw driver was rammed into Bengle near the Army public school near Ghorpadi bazaar.

The rickshaw driver was arrested, found to be drunk and without a permit to ride a commercial rickshaw, according to the police.

A case udner Sections 304(a) and 279 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3(1)181, 184, 195, and 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Wanowrie police station.