DTCP issues over 100 notices to owners for building violations

Gurugram: The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Saturday issued notices to over 100 property owners in DLF Phase 5 over alleged building plan violations. The department said that a detailed survey was conducted in the area after receiving complaints from local residents that owners were allegedly making changes in structures after obtaining occupation certificates, or were operating commercial operations in residential units.

RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement, said that these property owners were given notices to take corrective measures. “These property owners must restore their properties as per building plans or else action such as sealing and demolition would be taken against them,” he said.

The department also issued notices to four property owners in Uppals Southend for allegedly operating guesthouses without any permission from the authorities. “Complaints were lodged in this matter by local residents and after inspection, the owner were sent notices. The owners will have to stop violations else these properties would be sealed,” he said.

Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner, enforcement, said that they were also conducting a detailed survey in private colonies to check violations. “A survey is underway in Palam Vihar where recently, flats were sealed for violations. Commercial activities and OC violations would not be allowed,” he said.

DTCP officials said that there is provision for operating consultancy services from residential units but for this permission needs to be taken and fee paid to the state government. “Rampant commercialization will make life difficult for residents and would not be allowed,” said another department official, requesting anonymity.