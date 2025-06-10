DTCP razes 10 more gates in South City 1

Gurugram: The Haryana government’s department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Monday continued its demolition drive in private colonies and razed 10 more gates installed without permission from the authorities in South City 1, DTCP officials said. DTCP workers demolishing gates installed without permission from the authorities in South City 1, in Gurugram. (HT PHOTO)

Earlier on Friday, the enforcement wing of the DTCP had demolished 51 gates installed illegally within the same colony.

DTCP officials said that gates on colony roads can be installed only after getting due permission from the district administration. The demolition was initiated after several complaints were lodged by colony residents, who alleged that the gates hampered movement of vehicles and ambulances, they added.

District town planner, enforcement, Amit Madholia said that a demolition drive was carried out in South City 1 and 10 gates were razed by the team. “No permission had been taken to install gates on the internal roads of the colony. The enforcement team had earlier demolished 51 gates and on Monday 10 more gates were demolished. We have appealed to all Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to remove illegal gates and install these only after getting approval from the authorities,” he said.

Madholia added that the RWA of South City 1 has also voluntarily dismantled 15 gates in the colony, which had no permission. “The department and district administration have received multiple complaints regarding problems faced by residents due to blocked access to roads since there were no guards deployed to open these gates, and some remained permanently locked,” he said.

According to DTCP officials, the department only allows boom barriers for security purpose in licensed colonies or sectors but permanent gates are not allowed. Even for installing boom barriers on 18-metre or 24-metre-long internal roads, permission is granted only under certain terms by the district committee, headed by the deputy commissioner.

DTCP officials further said that RWAs in private colonies have also started removing these gates themselves. “If permission has not been sought for installation of gates, then these must be dismantled or the department will take action. The district administration during the last task force meeting had directed that strict action should be taken against gates set up illegally,” Madholia said.