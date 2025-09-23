Dumper kills post office clerk in Karchana

: A 49-year-old man was killed on Monday morning after being hit by a dumper in the Kauwa Bazaar area under Karchana police station limits. Police later reached the spot, seized the vehicle, and sent the body for post-mortem examination. (For representation only)

The victim, Ramayan Prasad Tiwari, was a senior clerk at the head post office in civil lines. He had been transferred from Karchana only four months ago. According to his family, he was returning home after taking a dip in the Ganga and was standing near the roadside while speaking on the phone when the accident happened.

The dumper, which was overloaded with sand, hit him and fled the scene. Police later reached the spot, seized the vehicle, and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Soon after the incident, avillagers and family members blocked the Karchana–Kohdar road. They demanded compensation for the family and strict action against drivers of heavy vehicles. Locals claimed that overloaded dumpers regularly enter the area despite no-entry rules, leading to frequent accidents. They also blamed police and administrative negligence for the situation. This is the fourth such death in the past month on the Karchana-Kohdar and Karchana-Jari roads due to reckless driving by heavy vehicles.