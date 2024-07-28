DXP-GDA spells out top priorities at inaugural meet

Gurugram: Home owners from about 50 Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) spanning sectors 99 to115 and Sector 37 along the Dwarka Expressway participated in the inaugural meeting of the Dwarka Expressway Green Development Association (DXP-GDA) on Sunday. The event, held in Sector 109, marked the official launch of a community-driven initiative that is aimed at empowering residents and fostering sustainable development in the area. Members of 50 Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) spanning sectors 99 to115 and Sector 37 along the Dwarka Expressway participated in the inaugural meeting of the Dwarka Expressway Green Development Association (DXP-GDA) on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

The meeting focussed on a roadmap for several key areas, each with firm, time-bound plans. These include beginning work on the Dhanwapur underpass within the next two months, enhancing public transport within Gurugram and to and from Delhi, organizing a community plantation drive on the Dwarka Expressway in association with the National Highways Authority of India, implementing effective waste management in DXP sectors, and cancelling the proposed waste dumping site at Sector 103. Additionally, the development of community sports infrastructure and cultural and social events were also discussed at the meet.

Navdeep Singh, RWA president, ATS Triumph AOA Sector 104 on the Dwarka Expressway emphasised their mission of promoting sustainable development, enhancing infrastructure, and improving the quality of life for residents along the expressway. “The primary objectives of DXP-GDA are addressing community grievances, fostering collaborative solutions, and advocating for residents’ interests. We are encouraging community engagement, urging residents to join in making a positive impact on their surroundings,” he said.

Major General (retd) Gajender Singh AVSM, said that the formation of the Dwarka Expressway Gurgaon Association on Sunday marks a significant step forward for residents of the area. “We look at this as a promising beginning to address the numerous challenges we face and anticipate a fruitful collaboration with the Gurgaon administration to drive the long-awaited development of our community. We are hopeful that this association will evolve into a powerful platform for citizen engagement, setting a commendable precedent for cooperative governance,” he said.

Key activities of the DXP-GDA were highlighted, including organising community meetings and forums, conducting surveys to understand needs of residents, collaborating with local authorities for infrastructure improvements and running awareness campaigns for sustainable practices.

Recent achievements shared during the meeting included addressing major road safety concerns, facilitating the installation of streetlights in dark areas, organising a community clean-up drive, and initiating dialogue with the local government for better public transportation, residents said.

The outcome of the meeting included the unanimous decision by all RWAs and residents to file a petition in court to prevent the construction of a landfill site in Sector 103 near Daulatabad village.

A joint committee will be formed soon to move forward with this task. Additionally, the association plans to educate residents about waste segregation and management within their own societies. For the plantation and beautification work on the green belts and central verge on both sides of the upper Dwarka Expressway, a landscape design will be prepared by an architect and submitted to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

Subhash Yadav, additional CEO of GMDA, assured that the authority will implement this landscape design on the ground.

Looking ahead, DXP-GDA has ambitious plans, including the development of a community park, launching a recycling program, hosting workshops on sustainable living, and establishing a neighbourhood watch program. These initiatives aim to further enhance the living standards and safety of the community residing in areas near the expressway.

Residents were informed about various ways to get involved with the DXP-GDA, including attending monthly meetings, joining committees such as Safety, Environment, or Infrastructure, volunteering for events and activities and sharing their feedback.