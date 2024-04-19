ECI issues show cause notice to TIPRA Motha founder Pradyot Debbarma

The Election Commission on Friday issued a show cause notice to TIPRA Motha party founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarma over his statement, appealing to people through social media to cast their votes for a particular party in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma. (ANI Photo)

TIPRA Motha is an alliance partner of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Tripura Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Puneet Agarwal said that Debbarma’s statements violated the provisions of the Representation of the People Act which clearly states that no political party or candidate are allowed to hold or address any public meeting or procession for 48 hours prior to the polling day, in this case from 5pm of April 17 till Friday evening. In addition to that, no display of poll related content through TV, or other such media, or dissemination of any poll matter to the public through musical concerts and other entertainment means are allowed.

“The electors tend to believe whatever is being said from public forum by their leaders and in that sense the statements made by them affect the campaign discourse. It is clear from your (Debbarma’s) said message that your appeal is to a particular community to vote in favour of a particular party,” Agarwal said in an official statement.

The CEO asked the TIPRA Motha founder to remove the post from social media and sought his reply on why action should not be taken for the violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

“Your explanation on the matter should reach this office at the latest by 2pm of 19 April 2024,” the CEO said.

In his Facebook Live on Thursday evening, Debbarma had appealed to voters to cast their mandate early Friday morning and said that there is one party that can form government at the Centre [without naming any political party], and people should be aware that their demands can be fulfilled by the central government.