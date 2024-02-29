 ED acts against ex-MLA Vijay Mishra, attaches property worth over ₹11 crore in Delhi - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Other Cities / ED acts against ex-MLA Vijay Mishra, attaches property worth over 11 crore in Delhi

ED acts against ex-MLA Vijay Mishra, attaches property worth over 11 crore in Delhi

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Feb 29, 2024 09:55 PM IST

The ED had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against Vijay Mishra in 2021

The Enforcement Directorate attached the property of former Bhadohi MLA Vijay Mishra and his wife, Ramlali Mishra (ex-MLC), situated in Delhi, on Thursday.

The ED had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against Vijay Mishra in 2021.

ED officials said a commercial property jointly owned by Vijay Mishra and his wife at Jasola in New Delhi was attached. The property is worth over 11. 7 crore.

The ED initiated investigations against the former MLA on the basis of the FIR lodged against him by the vigilance department at Handia police station.

The Uttar Pradesh police had also lodged an FIR against Vijay Mishra and his wife under the Prevention of Corruption Act for accumulating disproportionate assets in the form of movable and immovable properties estimated to be worth 36.07 crore while working as a public servant.

These properties were purchased in the names of family members, relatives and dummy firms in 2012 by way of layering and laundering the money through multiple dummy corporations.

Recently, the Bhadohi police had also attached properties of Mishra and those of his kin in Prayagraj and Bhadohi districts under the Gangsters’ Act.

Investigations by the police, ED and other agencies revealed that Mishra had been involved in criminal activities for the last four decades and has 73 criminal cases registered against him for serious offences.

Mishra was arrested a year ago in connection with a rape case and is presently lodged in Agra Jail.

Follow Us On