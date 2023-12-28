ED raids house near Kolkata in cyber fraud case, seizes 1.85 crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday seized Rs.1.85 crore in cash from a house near Kolkata in West Bengal during a raid in connection with a cyber fraud case, officials said. (Representative Photo)

A team of the federal agency’s Patna unit reached Kolkata late on Wednesday night and searched a house at Rabindrapally in North 24 Parganas’ Keshtopur, an official aware of the matter said.

“We have seized around Rs.1.85 crore in cash and several documents. It is being suspected that the accused accumulated the cash after duping people through online fraud,” said the official mentioned above. At the time of the raid, the accused was not in the house.

Meanwhile, the ED on Thursday also conducted simultaneous raids in parts of Kolkata and its fringes in connection with its on-going probe into the recruitment scam in state-run schools in West Bengal.

“At least nine teams conducted raids at the offices and residences of some persons. Raids were carried out in Kankurgachi and Burrabazar area,” said an official.

The list includes the house and office of a chartered accountant. ED officials said that these persons allegedly helped to siphon the proceeds of crime.

“We are looking for documents and other bank documents,” said an official.

At least three ruling Trinamool Congress legislators, including former education minister Partha Chatterjee, are already in judicial custody after they were arrested by the federal agency in connection with the recruitment scam case.