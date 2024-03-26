Eight days after minor’s rape in north Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla, juvenile among two held

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly thrashed and sexually assaulted by two of her neighbours in north Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla area last week, police said. The juvenile was outside a shop when teams were sent to the Shastri Nagar area and he was apprehended on Monday. (Representational Image)

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said they have arrested a 25-year-old man and apprehended a 17-year-old boy in connection with the case. The accused live near the girl’s house and targeted her when her parents were at work, police officials aware of the matter said.

According to senior police officers, on March 18, the teenager was going back home from a friend’s place when the accused spotted her. They followed her and the girl was taken to her own home and raped there. The minor was also thrashed by the accused.

A day later, she was taken to a hospital by her parents and a PCR call was made to the police. Investigators said the doctors informed them that the minor had a history of sexual assault. The parents also made a written complaint.

DCP (north) Manoj Meena said, “We were told by the doctors that the minor was raped and physically assaulted during 5pm to 10 pm at her home. We immediately took down statements of the minor and her parents and started an investigation.”

In the complaint, the minor mentioned names of two men who live near her house. The family said they know the accused but had never interacted with them. The accused had fled and were not found anywhere in the locality, police said.

During the investigation, a technical surveillance was mounted on the devices of the accused. According to the police, they also checked call detail records to find their location. DCP Meena said the accused were frequently changing their location and also their devices.

“We didn’t know where they would be so we started conducting raids at all locations that were found during the mobile phone analysis. Informers were also roped in to help with the chase. We then found that the teenager (accused) was in Shastri Nagar area. He was trying to flee the city. The juvenile was outside a shop when teams were sent there and he was apprehended,” added the DCP.

The police also found the scooter used by the accused on the day of the crime. Police said further raids were conducted and it was found that his associate (25), had already left the city.

Senior police officers said teams were sent to Amroha district based on the location found with the help of technical investigation. On Monday, the other accused was arrested from Tikiya Fatehpur village in the district.

During interrogation, police said the duo confessed to the crime. The accused is a history-sheeter and was found to be involved in 20 criminal cases of snatching, theft and Arms Act in Delhi. The police said he is also a labourer. The juvenile, who lived nearby, was often seen with him and was looking for a job.

The accused were booked under sections of assault, criminal intimidation, kidnapping and committing rape on the same woman repeatedly.

“The accused beat up the girl and raped her. This went on for hours and they later left her. When her parents returned from work, they found that the minor was unwell and asked about her health. The minor told her parents about the incident and was taken to the hospital the next day,” said an officer.