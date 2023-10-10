Elaborate police deployment planned for World Cup clashes at Ekana

letters@htlive.com Joint Commissioner of Police for Law and Order Issues Comprehensive Guidelines; Strict Adherence to Entry, Parking, and Route Instructions Emphasised (Sourced)

LUCKNOW Cricket enthusiasts planning to attend the Australia vs. South Africa Cricket World Cup clash at the Ekana International Stadium on Thursday must be well-informed about essential security measures. The Lucknow police unit has meticulously devised and issued a comprehensive advisory for visitors in preparation for the event.

Lucknow’s Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) for Law and Order, Upendra Agarwal, unveiled the security arrangements and guidelines. He announced that stadium entry will commence at 11 am, a full three hours ahead of the eagerly awaited encounter between two cricket powerhouses scheduled for 2 pm.

Furthermore, the gates will remain open for entry until 8:30 pm, spanning nearly nine and a half hours. After this cutoff time, no entry will be permitted. Agarwal underscored that each ticket will permit a single entry, with no re-entry allowed once a person has left the stadium premises.

Additionally, Agarwal emphasized that visitors must possess a hard copy of their tickets and passes for entry; digital versions will not be accepted. Furthermore, ticket counters at the stadium gate will remain closed on match day, necessitating ticket collection a day in advance.

Agarwal disclosed that complimentary drinking water will be provided by the stadium staff, with strict prohibitions on bringing water bottles, lighters, cans, fireworks, weapons, metallic objects, or any inflammable items into the stadium. No offensive items or posters will be permitted within the stadium.

The JCP urged people to purchase tickets solely from authorised sellers, cautioning that stringent police action will be taken against those caught with counterfeit tickets, as ticket scanning machines will be positioned at the stadium entrance. He emphasized, “Even individuals attempting to enter the stadium with forged tickets will be apprehended at the scanning point.”

Follow Map for Access to the World Cup Cricket Match

The JCP revealed that detailed maps delineating seating and parking arrangements inside and outside the stadium have been meticulously prepared. Visitors are urged to adhere strictly to these guidelines. Only vehicles with valid parking passes will be granted entry to the stadium premises; all others will be directed to parking areas outside.

Agarwal clarified that even stadium staff and on-duty police personnel must display proper vehicle passes; otherwise, they will be required to park their vehicles outside. “We have introduced distinct color-coded passes for various parking lots to facilitate easy identification for visitors and on-duty police personnel,” he emphasised. He added, “Even police personnel assigned to inner and outer corridors of the stadium will have distinct dress codes to ensure that only those deployed within the stadium are granted access.”

He further highlighted that security personnel accompanying VVIP individuals will not be permitted inside the main stadium and will remain stationed outside.

No Pick and Drop on Shaheed Path

Agarwal noted that vehicles are strictly prohibited from picking up or dropping off passengers on Shaheed Path, with no other traffic restrictions imposed on regular commuters.

Police Deployment for the Event

8 Superintendents of Police (SP)

15 Additional SPs

33 Deputy Superintendents of Police

129 Inspectors

457 Sub-inspectors (S-I)

26 Women Sub-inspectors (S-I)

1434 Head Constables and Constables

325 Women Head Constables and Constables

77 Home Guards

6 Companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary

4 teams of ATS Commandos prepared to counter any potential terror threats.

