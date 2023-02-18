Elderly woman found dead in her house in Agra

The skeletal remains of an elderly woman were found lying on the bed in a closed house, in a posh locality of Agra, on Thursday. The woman was unmarried and used to live alone after the death of her mother and interacted little with neighbours.

“The remains of the 65-year-old woman were found in a locked house in New Vijay Nagar Colony of Agra. Her brother, Ranveer Singh, came to meet her on Thursday but found the house locked from inside,” said Arvind Singh, inspector in-charge of Hari Parvat police station in Agra.

“The door was opened and on entering the house, Nirmal Devi was found lying on the bed. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, to ascertain the time of death. Family members are not willing to pursue legal proceedings in the case,” Singh said.

Locals said that the family revealed that Ranveer Singh, brother of the deceased lived in Ghaziabad and used to visit often.

Nirmal Devi was unmarried and lived with her father who had a factory in Foundry Nagar area of Agra which she disposed of after the death of her father 20 years ago.

She continued to live with her mother, who too passed away two-and-a-half years ago, and since then, she had stopped talking to neighbours and preferred to live in isolation.