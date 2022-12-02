Home / Cities / Others / Elderly woman in Ludhiana loses gold earrings to snatchers

Elderly woman in Ludhiana loses gold earrings to snatchers

others
Published on Dec 02, 2022 11:26 PM IST

This is the second such incident in the past two days. On Wednesday, a miscreant snatched a 72-year-old woman’s gold earrings outside her house in Shivaji Nagar, Ludhiana

The pillion rider got off the vehicle, snatched gold earrings of the Ludhiana woman from both ears and fled with his accomplice on the bike. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The pillion rider got off the vehicle, snatched gold earrings of the Ludhiana woman from both ears and fled with his accomplice on the bike. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

An elderly woman lost her gold earrings to two motorcycle-borne snatchers outside her house in Kidwai Nagar on Friday morning.

The victim, identified as Manjeet Kaur, 65, of Kidwai Nagar, told police that she was out for a walk with her sister at around 8 am, when two men a bike stopped near them. The rider was wearing a helmet, while the pillion rider had covered his face with a mask.

The pillion rider got off the vehicle, snatched her earrings from both ears and fled with his accomplice on the bike.

The incident has been captured on CCTV and Kaur’s family have posted the footage on social media seeking help in identifying the accused.

This is the second such incident in the past two days. On Wednesday, a miscreant snatched a 72-year-old woman’s gold earrings outside her house in Shivaji Nagar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out