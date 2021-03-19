IND USA
Hospitals violating the order to face action under National Disaster Management Act. (AP)
Elective surgeries in hospitals across Ludhiana deferred in view of rising Covid cases

Those planning to undergo elective surgeries at various hospitals in the district will have to wait till April 1 as deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma, using his magisterial powers, deferred elective surgeries scheduled between March 19 and March 31
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:06 AM IST

Those planning to undergo elective surgeries at various hospitals in the district will have to wait till April 1 as deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma, using his magisterial powers, deferred elective surgeries scheduled between March 19 and March 31. In a communiqué issued on Thursday evening, the DC said that in view of the need for critical care for Covid patients, ICU facilities in Ludhiana need to be reserved for them. Hence, in larger public interest and for saving precious human lives, elective surgeries planned from March 19 have been deferred beyond March 31 till further orders.

The order further reads that all hospitals in district will have to adhere to it and any complaint received in this regard will be taken seriously and action will be initiated under National Disaster Management Act 2005, and Epidemic Disease Act, 1897.

There are presently 18 ventilators in government hospitals available for Covid patients. Of these, 15 are currently occupied. With five major hospitals and over 1, 000 multi-speciality hospitals and nursing homes, Ludhiana is the hub of elective surgeries in the region.

