Ensure all major trains halt at Gomti Nagar, Alamnagar stations: Rajnath

LUCKNOW Entry to the Gomti Nagar railway station from the Vibhuti Khand side is likely to become functional from December, said officials at a meeting chaired by defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh on Sunday. During the meeting, held to apprise the Union minister about the progress of Gomti Nagar and Alamnagar railway stations, Rajnath asked railway officials to ensure that all major trains take a halt at the two stations. Defence minister reviews railway projects; holds meeting with officials. (HT Photo)

Sharing further details, former bureaucrat-turned-Rajnath’s Lok Sabha representative, Diwaker Tripathi, said, “Railway officials told the defence minister that major work of the station building and second entry from Vibhuti Khand side is completed. Also, the construction work of the two additional platforms and railway station washing line has been completed. Now, the work on approach flyover is being started.”

Tripathi added that for all reservation and ticket related issues, state-of-the-art systems are being installed on the station premises. “During the meeting, it clearly emerged that all works would be completed by December and by then, the second entry from Vibhuti Khand side would also become functional,” he further said.

“The defence minister also directed senior railway officials to ensure that all major trains take a halt at the Gomti Nagar railway station for the benefit of the people while ensuring that passenger facilities in other stations continue as before,” said Tripathi.

At the meeting, held on the concluding day of Rajnath’s three-day Lucknow visit, railway officials gave him an update on the construction of the railway overbridge (ROBs) and underpasses at several railway crossings. The officials also briefed Singh about the plans to construct ROBs (or underpasses) at Khargapur, Bharwara and Cantt railway crossings.

“Informing about the progress of Gomti Nagar station, the officials of NER told Singh that the station building and platform from the Vibhuti Khand entry side was completed along with the structure of the mall building,” said a press note issued from Rajnath Singh’s office after the meeting at his residence at 5A Kalidas Marg here.

Suresh Kumar Sapra, DRM, NR informed Singh about the ROBs at Khargapur, Bharwar and Sadar Cantt -- all of which are under progress. He also told him about the Alam Nagar station, which has been converted into a satellite station.

The review meeting was attended by senior officials of both North-Eastern Railway (NER) and Northern Railway. The DRM and additional divisional railway manager of both NR and NER, officials of RLDA, and other senior officials were also present at the meeting.

ALAMNAGAR RAILWAY STATION

The railway officials informed Singh that at Alamnagar railway station, the construction of station building, platform extension has been completed and the ongoing work to install lifts and escalators would be over by September-October. “After this, it would be ensured that major trains stop at this station, thus providing such passengers who, so far, have to travel till Charbagh a major relief,” Tripathi said.

UTRAITIA RAILWAY STATION

At this meeting, the officials also told Singh that Utraitia railway station was being developed as part of efforts to create more railway stations for passenger convenience. An ROB here has already become functional.

OUTER RING ROAD

At another review meeting held to take stock of the progress of the outer ring road project, Singh was informed by officials that a 20 kilometre-stretch between Sultanpur road and Kanpur road would be completed by August. Rajnath also directed officials to complete the Khurram Nagar flyover by December 25.

