Ensure justice within 3 years of lodging FIR: Amit Shah tells police in Northeast

The police in Northeast states have successfully fought against militancy and violence and time has come to bring change in the force’s approach, training and focus to ensure that people get justice within three years of lodging FIRs, Union home minister Amit Shah said at the 72nd plenary session of the North East Council ( NEC) in Agartala on Saturday. Union home minister Amit Shah being felicitated by Union minister for development of Northeastern region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, during the 72nd plenary session of the North Eastern Council, in Agartala, on Saturday. (PTI)

He also directed the police chiefs of all the northeastern states to convene meetings with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) to finalise the groundwork for the implementation of the three new criminal laws.

“We fought against militancy for years. We fought against violence for years. The target of the police was to get rid of violence. That job is almost done. Now the time has come to ensure people get justice within three years of lodging FIRs. For this, change should be brought in approach, training and focus of the police,” Shah said.

He said that the Centre had adopted a multi-dimensional approach in ensuring security that resulted in a reduction of violence by 31% and 86% reduction in civilian deaths in the region in the last ten years.

He also said that he would hold a meeting in Delhi with all the chief ministers next February to discuss the implementation of the three new criminal laws.

Shah also addressed the Northeast Bankers’ Conclave in the Tripura capital on Saturday.

He said that a robust ecosystem is being built in the region for commerce and industries by making the banking sector strong and added that the region would become a gateway of development of India in the coming days.

Union minister for department of northeastern region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia said the northeast has seen development across the paradigm in the past 10 years.

“Northeast had been blessed by Mother Earth...In last 10 years, we have seen devolvement of resources close to ₹527,000 crores in terms of 10% of our gross budgetary support...one has seen developments across the paradigm (in past 10 years)...from roadways, bridges, airports (grown from 9 to 17), railways,” he said.

“Northeast is India’s gateway to South East Asia and South East Asia’s gateway, not just to India, but to the world,” Scindia said, urging bankers to strengthen their presence in northeast as the avenues for growth are immense.

Scindia also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of development, saying that it has taken the country to the position of the fifth largest economy in the world.