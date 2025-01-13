Entry of all vehicles banned in Mela area for 5 days

PRAYAGRAJ Hindu pilgrims with their belongings leave a railway station as they move towards Sangam (AFP)

To ensure smooth movement and safety for millions of pilgrims visiting the Mahakumbh Mela-2025 during the Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti bathing festivals on January 13 and 14, traffic diversions and designated parking arrangements have been implemented.

The ban on entry of all types of vehicles into the fair area came into effect at 8 pm on January 11 and will remain in place until 8 pm on January 15, informed SSP (Mela) Rajesh Dwivedi. During this period, only vehicles belonging to the mela administration, and essential services like medical, police, and fire, will be allowed entry into the fair grounds.

Designated parking sites for pilgrims’ vehicles

Seven parking sites have been allocated for pilgrims’ vehicles based on their routes:

Walking paths for devotees

Pilgrims will enter the mela area from GT Jawahar Road, proceed via Kali Sadak, and move toward Sangam through Kali Ramp and Sangam Upper Marg.

Exit Path from Sangam: Pilgrims will return via Akshayvat Road and use the interlocking return path on Triveni Road to reach their destinations.

The designated entry route to the fair area is via Jawaharlal Nehru Road through Kali Sadak, while the exit route is via Triveni Road.