ESIC approves scheme for dependents of Covid victims

The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has approved the “ESIC Covid-19 Relief Scheme” for dependents of beneficiaries who died of Covid, which will be effective for a period of two years from March 24, 2020.

The dependent family members will receive periodic payments upto 90% of the average daily wages of the deceased, directly to their bank account. The minimum relief under the scheme will be ₹1,800 per month.

It is necessary that the person who died of Covid must have been registered on the ESIC online portal at least three months prior to the date of diagnosis. Also, the deceased ought to have been employed on the date of diagnosis and contributions for at least 70 days should have been paid or payable during a period of maximum one year immediately preceding the diagnosis.

For those availing of maternity benefit (MB), extended sickness benefit (ESB) or temporary disablement benefit (TDB) and fall short of the required 70 days of contribution, the number of days they were on MB, TDB or ESB during the period of one year prior to the diagnosis will be counted for their eligibility for relief under the scheme.

The claimant will be required to submit their claim for relief under the scheme in a prescribed form enclosing the Covid positive report and death certificate of the deceased at the nearest ESIC branch office.

Proof of age and identity of dependents shall be given by means of Aadhar or birth certificate. The spouse of the deceased shall be eligible for medical care at ESIC institutions on depositing ₹120 lumpsum for one year.

In the event of death of an insured, a sum of ₹15,000 is paid either to the eldest surviving member of the family or the person who actually performs the last rites of the person.