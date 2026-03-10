Gangtok, The European Union is set to join the Sikkim International Film Festival 2026 as a programme partner, marking an important step towards strengthening cultural collaboration and artistic exchange between Europe and India, an official said. European Union to join Sikkim International Film Festival as programme partner

The SIFF will be held from March 19 to 22 in Gangtok.

A statement from Yougan Tamang, press secretary to the chief minister, said that this milestone reflects the leadership and continued encouragement extended to artists and creative communities in Sikkim by CM Prem Singh Tamang Golay, who has consistently championed the growth of arts, cinema, fashion, and cultural expression in the state.

As the minister-in-charge of the Information and Public Relations Department, Government of Sikkim, Tamang's commitment to nurturing creative talent and building global cultural connections has opened new avenues for artists and filmmakers from the region.

The statement said that the collaboration with the European Union aligns with the broader agenda of strengthening people-to-people engagement and cultural ties between Europe and India, as envisioned during the EU–India Summit earlier this year.

Through this partnership, audiences in Gangtok will experience diverse cinematic voices and perspectives from across Europe, fostering dialogue and deeper cultural understanding through the medium of film.

Representatives from at least 10 EU filmmaking countries are expected to participate, with around ten films from member nations scheduled to be screened at various venues in Gangtok during the four-day film festival.

The Sikkim International Film Festival is an official initiative of the Information and Public Relations Department and the Sikkim Film Promotion Board. The initiative has been supported by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India and NFDC.

Envisioned as a curated international platform in the Himalayan region, SIFF 2026 aims to bring distinguished global cinema to audiences in Sikkim and the North-Eastern region while simultaneously promoting local storytelling and creative exchange.

By bringing filmmakers, artists, and industry professionals from around the world to Gangtok, the festival will not only celebrate cinema but also place Sikkim more prominently on the global cultural and film tourism map, opening new opportunities for collaboration, creativity, and the growth of the state's creative economy, said the statement.

