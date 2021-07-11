Explain your silence on Kejriwal’s SC plea: SAD to Punjab AAP

Chandigarh The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday questioned the silence of the Punjab unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on its convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal filing a petition seeking closure of the state’s thermal power plants in the Supreme Court.

SAD spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema in a press note, said, “The leaders of the Punjab unit of AAP, including its state convener Bhagwant Mann, and legislature party leader Harpal Cheema have failed to react to the anti-Punjab step of party convener, Kejriwal.”

Cheema added that the Punjab AAP owed an explanation to Punjabis. “They should explain if they had been taken into confidence before the Delhi government filed its petition on seeking closure of thermal plants. If they had been informed, then they should tell Punjabis why they did not raise any objection. Why are they silent till now,” he added.

Cheema claimed it was now increasingly clear that Kejriwal had deliberately filed a petition in the apex court with the sole purpose of worsening the power crisis in Punjab.

“Kejriwal wants to play politics on the misery of Punjabis after ruining their agriculture and industry. The silence of the Punjab AAP unit proves that it is also an accomplice in this conspiracy,” Cheema alleged.