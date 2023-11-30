Explosion in scrap shop kills one, injures two others in Meerut

MEERUT: An explosion at a scrap shop on Amheda Road in the Ganganagar area on Wednesday morning caused panic in the vicinity. A man named Tausif died, and two others sustained injuries in the incident. Explosion site (HT Photo)

Upon receiving the information, the fire brigade team and police promptly arrived at the scene, transporting the injured to the hospital. The deceased individual’s body was sent for post-mortem examination. The force of the explosion was so intense that it resulted in the dismemberment of Tausif’s body. The blast also shattered windows in nearby houses.

Tausif, who owns a scrap shop in the Ganganagar area, was at his establishment with two friends when the incident occurred. Engaged in breaking a cell-shaped object, Tausif fell victim to the explosion, and two others in the shop suffered injuries.

The police report indicates that the accident occurred around 10:45 am on Wednesday. The severity of the blast propelled Tausif’s body several feet away, causing extensive damage. The individuals with serious injuries are currently receiving treatment at the district hospital.

It has been disclosed that the shop owner, Tausif, was breaking a cell-like object with a 20 kg weight when the explosion transpired, resulting in the fragmentation of the weight as well.

SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan stated that Tausif, a resident of Meerapur Muzaffarnagar, operates a scrap shop in Incholi. The explosion took place while Tausif was dealing with the cell-like object, prompting the deployment of a bomb disposal squad to investigate the incident further. The nature of the cell-like object is currently under investigation.