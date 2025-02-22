Menu Explore
Tragedy averted as train’s battery hits pole jutting out into track in Odisha

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Feb 22, 2025 08:31 PM IST

Officials said 22612 New Jalpaiguri-Chennai express almost derailed as the battery underneath the engine, which provides stand-alone power, fell off under the impact of the accident

Bhubaneswar: An express train going to Chennai from New Jalpaiguri station of West Bengal had a narrow escape when the battery box underneath its engine fell off after it collided with a small electric pole jutting out into the track during a track-laying work at Belsabira near Sabira railway station in Odisha’s Balasore district on Saturday afternoon.

Officials said a tragedy was averted due to the alertness and presence of mind of the loco pilot.
Officials said 22612 New Jalpaiguri-Chennai express almost derailed as the battery underneath the engine, which provides stand-alone power, fell off under the impact of the accident.

“The battery box of the engine fell off at around 2.42 pm. The train was moving at high speed when the battery of the engine fell off. Thanks to the loco pilot who pressed the emergency brake,” said an official of Southeastern Railways. “Due to the alertness and presence of mind of the loco pilot, lives of all the passengers were saved.”

The repair work of the battery box is going on and the train will move once it is completed.

