External affairs committee head visits Sobha Singh Art Gallery

Member of Parliament and chairperson of the standing committee on external affairs PP Chaudhary, along with other parliamentarian members of the committee, visited the Sobha Singh Art Gallery and Museum late on Saturday.

The chairman and other members evinced keen interest in paintings done by Sobha Singh and artefacts associated with him.

Chaudhary appreciated family of the late artist for meticulously maintaining the ‘Temple of Art’ at their own expenses.

“Had an amazing experience seeing the heritage preserved so nicely. It was like meeting Sobha Singh Ji personally,” he wrote in the visitors’ book.

“The family has kept the painting and his life as naturally as possible. It was a nostalgic moment. His family is mainly the conduit of keeping him alive,” he added.

Chaudhary also met Sobha Singh’s daughter Bibi Gurcharan Kaur, his grandson Hirday Paul Singh and others.