Extortion case against 18 cops expunged

A case of extortion that was registered against 18 policemen, including former superintendent of police of Chandauli Amit Kumar-II, at Nandganj police station of Ghazipur on November 27, had been expunged since the allegations levelled against the cops were found to be baseless and false, claimed police officials and added that a report had been submitted to the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Ghazipur. The case was registered on the orders of the court of Ghazipur CJM Swapana Anand (For representation)

The case was registered on the orders of the court of Ghazipur CJM Swapana Anand. The court gave the directions on a plea filed by dismissed constable Anil Kumar seeking directions for a police case against 18 police personnel of Chandauli.

Anil had claimed that he had exposed corruption when he was posted in Chandauli in 2021. He claimed that senior police officers in Chandauli Kotwali were extorting ₹12.5 lakh from people every month, and that his dismissal was after he exposed the alleged corruption.

Meanwhile, Ghazipur SP Iraj Raja said several cases were pending against the dismissed constable. “In the court, he (Anil) filed a plea levelling false allegations against cops, and hid the cases against him. The allegations levelled by him are false and baseless. Keeping these facts in view, the case has been expunged, and a report about it has been filed in the court.”

In his plea, Anil had claimed that a team of Chandauli police framed him in a false case in September 2021, the month when he was visiting his in-laws in Nandganj. A police team of Chandauli picked him from his in-laws house and challaned him in a false case, he claimed.

On November 27, Singh lodged the FIR at Nandganj police station in Ghazipur through the orders of the court.