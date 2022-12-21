Facelift for two-century-old Gorakhpur church ahead of Christmas

One of the oldest churches in the city, St Andrew’s Church, standing tall near Shastri Chowk is being renovated and is being restored ahead of Christmas. This iconic British-era church, built in 1820 by then commissioner, is wearing a new look to usher in Christmas.

Under the supervision of a renowned architect, the removal of two-century-old Chuna Surkhi plaster from 25-foot high walls and porch and re-plastering it with cement is in the final stage .The building of the church has faced severe weather, earthquakes, heavy rain and was a demanding renovation as the roof had started leaking and the plaster was falling.

Priest of this church, Rev D R Lal, threw light on the rich history of the church and said it was built with the transfer of this region to the East India Company by Nawab of Awadh in the 18th Century. He said that in the early days, this church was limited for only military officers but after independence, it was opened for everyone as it was the first church in this region.

The church has around a two-acre vibrant campus with a marble plaque inside the church that has an illustration of RM Bird who had built it between 1820 and 1830.