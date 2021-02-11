Fadnavis takes Metro route to push BJP development agenda

PUNE Former chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, on Thursday, instructed his BJP party, in power in the city, to submit the second phase of the Metro project to the state government for approval.

Fadnavis said, “If the state government approves the second phase of the metro project, I will ensure that like the Nagpur metro, the Central government makes budgetary provisions for Pune metro in the next union budget.”

Fadnavis visited the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and took a review of the various development projects.

Fadnavis said, “By the end of the year, 22km of metro will become operational and commercial rides will start. The balance 10km will be completed in 2022.”

Recently, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman approved funds for the second phase of the Nagpur metro and the neo-metro in Nashik.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis also batted for the completion of the high-capacity mass transit route (HCMTR) in Pune.

He instructed the Pune municipal commissioner to speed up this project and execute the neo-metro.

Speaking to the media, Fadnavis said, “600 metric tonnes of garbage processing plants will become operational in the next three months.”

Fadnavis backs PPP business model for PM

Devendra Fadnavis backed the PPP (public-private) business model in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Recently, PMC decided to develop roads on the PPP basis. Fadnavis appreciated this and said, Iit is good the PMC is coming up with credit notes for road development.”