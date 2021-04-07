Fadnavis writes to Maharashtra CM, calls for relaxation of curbs

Mumbai Terming it an ‘undeclared month-long lockdown’, leader of Opposition in legislative Assembly Devendra Fadanvis has asked the state to revisit the curbs imposed in Maharashtra amid the rising Covid-19 cases. He has written a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday, demanding changes in the lockdown norms.

Fadnavis has also pointed at the discrepancies in lockdown norms.

“You have allowed the transportation to operate, but related businesses such as spare parts shops and garages have been shut. There are many such examples that have emerged out of the [state’s] notification issued. It has led to discontent among people, leading to the protests in many parts of the state. The decision of restrictions on small shopkeepers, hoteliers and salons needs to be tweaked immediately by issuing a revised order,” he wrote.

Fadnavis also said that Thackeray, during their conversation ahead of imposing the stricter curbs, had spoken about only a two-day lockdown.

“But the type of curbs that have been imposed, it appears to be an undeclared month-long lockdown,” said Fadnavis.