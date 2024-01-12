Fake marksheet racket busted: STF arrests Agra varsity employee; probe ordered

The authorities of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Agra have removed an employee who was arrested by the STF here on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in a racket of issuing fabricated marksheets of different universities and educational Boards. (Pic for representation)

The varsity has also initiated an inquiry into the matter.

‘”The matter has come to our notice and on verification, it has been found that the man arrested is an outsourced employee. Also, the blank marksheets that the accused had handed over to an outsider when he was arrested, were outdated. They were in use till last year and for the ongoing year, the format of the marksheet has been changed,” said Prof Ashu Rani in a statement released through video.

“An enquiry has been ordered and action will be taken against those found guilty,” said the vice chancellor who admitted that it was a serious matter.

Reportedly, the Special Task Force (STF) busted a gang involved in preparing fake and fabricated marksheets and certificates issued in the name of various universities and educational Boards. Four of the accused involved were arrested from Agra on Wednesday. Arjun, also an accused, is an employee at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Agra who allegedly used to provide blank marksheets to the other gang members.

The press statement issued by the Lucknow office of the Special Task Force on Thursday stated that four accused namely Arjun, Nekram Kushwaha and Pankaj Sharma, all residents of Agra, beside Mohit Gupta, a resident of Firozabad, were arrested on Wednesday.

A case was registered against the accused under section 420/467/468/471 at Loha Mandi police station of Agra on Wednesday.

The STF team recovered 32 fabricated marksheet and certificates, 189 blank marksheets and certificates, 349 holograms of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad at Prayagraj and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Agra, 3 laptops, a computer system, machine to make stamps, mobile phone and a car.

Official sources at STF stated that the team received information regarding fake marksheets nexus operational in the district.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Rakesh supervised the operation undertaken by STF field unit operating under DSP STF Agra, Udai Pratap Singh. “Information was received that one member of the gang was arriving near university premises in Agra on Wednesday to receive blank marksheets from an employee of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Agra. STF team got active and nabbed both the accused. Two other gang members were arrested later,” said the official.

“The accused informed police that Arjun, an employee of the Agra university used to provide blank marksheets and certificates which were fabricated. The accused also used to obtain blank marksheets and certificates of High School and Intermediate, CBSE and other Boards in Delhi and they used to also stamp it accordingly with the help of the equipment they had,” stated the official.

One of the accused, Nek Ram Kushwaha was arrested in 2007 for similar charges of fabricating marksheets and a case was registered against him under section 420/467/468/471 at Loha Mandi police station of Agra. He was sent to jail, but it was learnt that he started with his illegal acts again after being released from jail.