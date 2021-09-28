Fake website scam: Two held in Prayagraj for duping unemployed people

Police at the Cyber Crime Police Station busted a gang involved in deceiving unemployed youths on the pretext of providing jobs and making a website resembling that of the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board (UPSESSB), on Monday.

It is suspected that the gang may have duped hundreds of unemployed people through the fake website of UPSESSB. The team was questioning some others in connection with the fraud.

IG, range, KP Singh, said that the Cyber Police Station received inputs about a website www.upsssb.org that was similar to the website of UPSESSB www.upsessb.org. Investigations revealed that some persons were running the site to dupe people. SHO Cyber Crime Police Station Rajeev Kumar Tiwari and his team used advanced techniques and manual inputs to trace the culprits and arrested two members of the gang on Monday, who were identified as Sachin Kumar aka Lalit of Etah district and Sahil Srivastava of Sultanpur district.

The accused revealed that they had earlier created a website in the name of Child Research Development Organisation and duped people of ₹50 lakh on the pretext of providing jobs. As no complaint was made to the police, it encouraged the accused to make another fake website in the name of UPSESSB.

Sachin, who is the kingpin of the gang, did not communicate with people directly and used conference calling. He used to receive payments from people in the account of his girlfriend while using the VPN option in his mobile for connecting to the internet to avoid being traced by the police. Moreover, he used the email address and name of another person for creating the website.

Two laptops, seven mobile phones, one tablet, WiFi calling phone, two pen drives, WiFi Airtel Extreme Modem, nine ATM cards, two passbooks, two cheque books, one passport, a document relating to the fake website and application forms of 567 students who applied for different jobs through the website, along with other documents were recovered from the accused. The Cyber Crime cops froze the cash that was deposited by applicants amounting to ₹2.17 lakh, the IG added.