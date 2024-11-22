Fake websites created to dupe pilgrims on pretext of Mahakumbh cottages; FIR lodged

Cyber conmen have created fake websites to lure pilgrims and tourists into renting luxurious cottages that are to be set up in the tent city for the upcoming Mahakumbh-2025. An FIR has been registered against two such websites at the Cyber Police Station. Police officials said further investigations are underway to trace the culprits. For representation only (File)

The fake websites claim to offer cottages at the tent city and ask for booking amounts. Reports suggest that some pilgrims and tourists have already fallen victim to the scam. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint by Sub-Inspector Alamgeer at the Cyber Police Station.

Tens of thousands of pilgrims and tourists are expected to arrive at the Mahakumbh to take the holy dip. The tourism department is setting up cottages of different categories at the tent city, and the Mela administration has launched an authorized website for booking cottages. However, cyber conmen have created fake websites to dupe tourists and pilgrims, even promoting these websites to attract victims.

As per the FIR, the cyber fraudsters have created two websites—www.kumbhcottagebooking.com and reservation@kumbhcottagebooking.com. Additionally, they have provided two helpline numbers for booking inquiries. The scammers are also offering discounts on cottage bookings, demanding cash deposits ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹10,000.

Notably, a mela official discovered the links to these fake websites a few days ago. The official was shocked to learn that pilgrims and tourists were being misled and defrauded. Police are now working to identify those duped by these scams.

DCP City Abhishek Bharti said an FIR has been registered against the fake websites, and further investigations are ongoing. He added that cyber cops are creating awareness among people to use only authorized websites for any information regarding the Mahakumbh.