Families of those arrested for R-Day violence face backlash

Devender Singh, who runs an electrical fittings shop in Nehru Vihar area of north Delhi’s Timarpur, says customers have been avoiding to come to his shop ever since his brother, Satbir, was arrested by the police in connection with the violence during the tractor rally on Republic Day.

“Our business is hit because customers have stopped coming to our shop. Our neighbours hardly speak to us. Even our relatives are not supporting us. They feel that my brother’s arrest in the Republic Day violence case has brought shame to our family. They all consider my brother a culprit, even though a court is yet to decide his fate,” says Devender. Satbir was arrested on February 8 in connection with the violence at Burari when hundreds of farmers clashed with the police after deviating from a pre-approved route for a tractor parade, part of the ongoing protest against the three farm laws passed in September.

Police have registered at least 44 cases in connection with the January 26 violence that erupted at the Red Fort, ITO and many other places in the city during the farmers’ tractor rally and the incident of January 29, during which a group of people, claiming to be local residents, reached the protest site at Singhu border and clashed with farmers and police. More than a dozen farmers and 510 personnel were injured in the two incidents.

Till February 13, police arrested 146 people in several cases, 33 of them are Delhi residents. Of these 33, 14 have been arrested for violence at Burari in which many security personnel, including an assistant commandant of central industrial security force (CISF) were injured.

Families of many alleged suspects said they were finding it difficult to make ends meet because the person arrested was the only earning member. Many others, like Devender, also claimed that their neighbours and families have ostracized them, fearing harassment by police.

Most of the Delhi residents arrested in connection with the January 26 violence come from middle-class families who live in working class neighbourhoods.

Two more Nehru Vihar residents -- Surjeet Singh, a salesman in a footwear shop in Karol Bagh, and Ravi Kumar, a student preparing for staff selection commission (SSC) exams – were also among those arrested in the Burari case. Their families claimed that they were not part of the tractor rally but were caught in the jam caused by the rally, while going to a gurdwara in Chandni Chowk.

“We do not belong to a family of farmers and we have no association with the ongoing protest. Since it was my son’s off because of the Republic Day, he left for the gurdwara on a scooter with his friend Ravi. He was not part of the violence. It’s just that they were stuck in a traffic jam,” said Surjeet’s mother Gurpreet Singh, adding that her family depends on his son’s job which he might lose because of the arrest.

Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said, “The arrests in the cases are being made after ascertaining the role of the suspects and the evidence collected. Any participant in the unlawful mob breaking law and causing violence is liable for prosecution.”

The family of Dharminder Singh Harman admitted that he was part of the protest at Singhu border but clarified that he was not involved in the violence. They said Harman, who was arrested by the crime branch on February 5 in connection with the violence at Red Fort, was running a health camp at the protest site since November.

“Since he too is involved in farming, my husband supported the farmers’ cause. On January 26, he had gone for the tractor rally but caused no violence. Police arrested him just because he was part of the rally,” said Neha, Harman’s wife.

A police officer who did not want to be named said, “Most of the arrested persons were seen at multiple locations where violence broke out. Why a west or south Delhi resident was present at the Red Fort with flags on his bike during the rally?”

Police have said Harman is associated with the founder of a regional political party that supported last year’s anti-CAA agitation at Shaheen Bagh, an allegation his wife has refuted.

The families of the arrested persons are being provided with free legal assistance by a team formed by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

“The FIRs are not being uploaded on the Delhi Police website despite Delhi High Court’s directions. Three-four people got police notice for their presence as witnesses but were arrested after they appeared before the police. The families of those arrested are not being informed by the police about the arrests or the offences they have been booked for,” said advocate Virinder Pal Singh Sandhu from DSGMC’s legal team.

Police officers denied the allegations, saying all legal formalities were being followed in all cases.

