Khelo India University Games: Sonipat girl pins down opponents to claim wrestling gold; says ‘taking my family legacy forward’

LUCKNOW It’s in my blood, feels young wrestler Ishika, who won a gold medal in the 55-kg weight category in her first-ever Khelo India University Games (KIUG-2022). A student of Panjab University, Ishika’s grandfather and her great-grandfather were also wrestlers and thus, she feels she is ‘just taking her family legacy forward’. Wrestler Ishika (HT Photo)

Currently staying in Delhi, Sonipat-resident Ishika practices wrestling at the Chhatrasal Stadium, known as the nursery of wrestling. “This was my first Khelo India University Games. I enjoyed playing in Varanasi. The facilities were excellent, and the competition level was quite high. I will continue to participate in such games in the future,” said Ishika.

Her father, Sandeep, works as an egg wholesaler in Delhi while her mother is a homemaker. She also has an elder brother, who is a student as well. Talking about wrestling journey, she said, “I was just nine and was studying at the Geetanjali School in Sonipat. I used to stay in a hostel. It was there that I first saw a wrestling match and it caught my interest. My father also wanted me to pursue wrestling as my family holds a long wrestling history.”

Ishika is a second-year student pursuing a B.A. at Panjab University. Previously, she has also participated in the Khelo India School Games. “I competed in the Khelo India School Games that took place in Pune. I won a bronze medal in the 46-kg weight category. I have also taken part in the cadet nationals that were held in Patna. I took part in it but couldn’t win any medal,” she said, adding, “The Junior National Championship took place in Patna in 2022, where I won a silver medal in the 53-kg weight category. I practice under the guidance of Parveen and Somveer in Gohana (Haryana). I practiced in Gohana for three days and for three days in Delhi.”

Ishika’s dream is to represent India at the Olympics. She wants to prepare herself fully and try her luck. “My dream is to play for India in the Olympics. My immediate goal is to qualify for it. I am working hard towards it. I practice for four hours in the morning and for as many hours in the evening.”

Sandeep Kumar, Ishika’s father, who also travelled with her to Varanasi for the KIUG, was pleased with the arrangements made there. Sandeep said that he wanted someone in his family to pursue wrestling. Since his son wasn’t interested, he introduced his daughter to the sport.

“I am fond of wrestling. I wished for someone from my family to pursue the sport. My grandfather and father were both wrestlers. They used to participate in wrestling matches. For some reason, I couldn’t become a wrestler myself, so, I wanted Ishika to try the sport. I enrolled Ishika in wrestling when she was in the fifth grade. She used to go to Bhiwani for practice. Eventually, her interest grew in this sport. When she reached the ninth grade, she won a gold medal at the 2018 National Championship that took place at Geetanjali School in Sonipat,” he said.

Talking about the Khelo India University Games, Sandeep said, “The arrangements made in Varanasi were great. There was a separate arrangement for girls. Only girls were staying in the hotel. The environment was quite safe and the food was good too. The other athletes were also very happy. Khelo India is very good for the future of the country’s aspiring athletes.”