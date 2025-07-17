Faridabad: 2 men on bike slash face of 17-year-old girl using beer bottle

Two unidentified men were booked for allegedly attacking and seriously injuring a 17-year-old girl by slashing her face with a broken beer bottle after she objected to their rash driving in Haryana’s Nuh district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Saturday evening in Aata village, around 7.55pm. (Archives)

The glass shards caused five deep cuts on her face, and three of her teeth were knocked out, police added.

The incident took place on Saturday evening in Aata village, around 7.55pm, when the girl was returning home on her scooter after buying milk. According to police, she had picked up two young children from her village on the way back and was driving slowly when the accused approached from the opposite direction on a motorcycle, riding recklessly.

Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police, said the girl stopped and scolded the men for their dangerous driving. “The motorcycle also stopped. The pillion rider, holding a beer bottle, got off, walked up to the girl, and struck her in the face with the bottle,” Kumar said.

Though the assault occurred on Saturday, the first information report (FIR) was registered on Tuesday at Rojka Meo police station after the victim’s father submitted a written complaint.

The suspects fled the scene while the victim’s family rushed her to a community health centre in Sohna. She was later referred to the government hospital in Nalhar due to the severity of her injuries.

Despite her condition, the girl managed to recall the last four digits of the assailants’ motorcycle registration number. Based on this lead, six police teams have been formed to track and arrest the suspects, who remain at large.