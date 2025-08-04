Faridabad: Two held from MP for 49.4 lakh cyber fraud

Faridabad police arrested two suspects from Madhya Pradesh on Friday for their alleged involvement in a cyber fraud case of ₹49.48 lakh that took place with a resident of IP Colony in Faridabad in December last year, said police on Sunday. The duo was arrested from their respective native places on Friday.

The victim had received a WhatsApp call regarding investment in the stock market to earn hefty profits. Following this, the victim kept transferring money to the bank accounts provided by the suspects assuming that he was investing money in the stock market but in reality, they were being remitted to various other mule accounts. After failing to withdraw the profits, he realised that he was duped and submitted a written complaint at Cyber (central) police station in Faridabad on December 10 last year following which police registered an FIR and launched an investigation.

Police officials said that the suspects were identified as Sukhdev Kumar, 25, of Gopalpura in Morena and Siddharth Singh, 27, of Bhind, adding that Kumar worked as a cab driver while Singh was a principal of a private school in his hometown.

“Out of the total amount of ₹49.48 lakh defrauded from a resident, ₹10.1 lakh was credited into the bank account of Singh. Singh’s bank account was serving as a mule account for the cyber fraudsters. Kumar had taken access to the account from Singh and had passed it on to other people involved in the scam,” said Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer, Faridabad police.

Yadav said that they both used to receive commissions against the money credited into the mule account which was being duped from people across the country, adding that police are trying to gather details of the suspects to whom Kumar was passing the mule accounts.

The duo was arrested from their respective native places on Friday and were produced before a court in Faridabad on Saturday following which Singh was forwarded to judicial custody while Kumar was taken on four-day police remand for detailed interrogation, said police.