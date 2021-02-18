IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Farm laws stir: At Maharashtra’s Vidarbha, farmers wary of private traders
Dabhadi in crisis-ridden Yavatmal district (MAHESH TICKLEY/HT)
Dabhadi in crisis-ridden Yavatmal district (MAHESH TICKLEY/HT)
others

Farm laws stir: At Maharashtra’s Vidarbha, farmers wary of private traders

Farmers at Vidarbha worry that the new laws would lead to the end of wholesale markets and guaranteed prices, leaving them with no backup
READ FULL STORY
By Pradip Kumar Maitra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:16 AM IST

The Vidarbha region has been in the news for ignominious reasons for decades. The region’s farmers, predominantly cotton growers, have remained in distress, and many of them have been driven to commit suicide, essentially due to non-remunerative income for their produce. But the locals in the epicentre of country’s farmer suicides are completely oblivious to the provisions of the new farm laws which have triggered massive protests in the national Capital for over two months.

Dabhadi in crisis-ridden Yavatmal district is one such typical dry land village where 18 farmers have committed suicide in the past few years after being unable to bear the perils of perennial losses either due to the vagaries of nature, pricing or policy paradigms. Dabhadi hit the headlines in the run-up to the parliamentary elections in 2014 when Narendra Modi, then the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Prime Ministerial candidate, held ‘Chai Pe Charcha’, a nationally televised conversation with farmers. Promises made during the election campaign remained unfulfilled, villagers said. The situation in the village has not changed a bit, though farmers are receiving the dole of Rs6,000 per year, under the Modi government scheme started in 2019.

“Modi had promised us so many things…better prices for our produce, facilities for value addition of crops, efficient crop insurance, among others. But the promises remained hollow as none of them materialised,” said 80-year-old Rajeshwar Dabhodkar, a former panchayat samiti member who was present at the Chai Pe Charcha event with Modi on March 20, 2014, at his village.

Former sarpanch Santosh Take, who had interacted with Modi during the event, said that situation is just a shade better, but grossly unsatisfactory. He insisted that farmers must get remunerative prices for their produce.

“We have both the open market and mandi but farmers hardly get the MSP (minimum support price) as private parties purchase the produce from the needy farmers at throwaway prices before the government comes out with MSP. This must stop,” he said.

Pushpa Ingle, a newly elected gram panchayat member from Dabhadi village appreciated PM for transferring Rs6,000 annually to her husband’s account. But she believes that Modi did not keep the promises made during the Chai Pe Charcha event.

Though the farmers of the region are not agitating as fiercely as their counterparts from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, they claim to be equally unhappy with the government over the prevailing prices of agriculture produce in the market, the approach of the banks and the government’s attitude in the event of a natural calamity.

Ingle pointed out that Modi had in 2014 promised that if elected, his government would function as “kisan mitra (a friend of farmers)”, and that agriculture would be a priority sector, where farmers would feel proud to be in the profession.

“But the situation in the villages is rife with suffering, anguish and misery. No one in the village is proud to be a farmer. In fact farmers find it difficult to get a bride,” said Ingle. He, along with all other 10 gram panchayat members of Dabhadi, have a Congress leaning and were elected last month by defeating BJP-supported candidates.

But Ingle, Dabhodkar, Take and other farmers also admit that they have no idea about the three new farm laws which are being contested by the Opposition parties and the protesting farmers in Delhi. One reason being that the farmers at Dabhadi are so neck-deep worried about earning a living that they feel the new contentious farm laws are not worth their attention. This is perhaps the reason that Vidarbha has not so far witnessed any farmers’ agitation over the farm laws despite the fact that farmers continue to end their lives amid agrarian crisis.

The Vidarbha Janandolan Samiti floated by Kishore Tiwari, the chairman of state-run Agriculture Mission, which has been documenting farmers’ suicide since 2002, claimed that as many as 12 farmers have killed themselves in the region since January, while the figure was 278 last year.

Former Shetkari Sanghatana chief Vijay Jawandhia from Wardha, who was once vocal against the Congress’s agriculture policies, is today a disillusioned man on Modi’s agriculture policy. His disappointment stems from what he terms as “unfulfilled” promises made by PM to the region’s farmers ahead of the 2014 elections. Now that the Modi government is into its second term, farmers are still doubtful of any meaningful and visible changes in their lives.

The uproar over the new agriculture laws has only emboldened their doubt, said Jawandhia.

Farmers get a raw deal from the government for the rising input costs that they face and the wildly fluctuating prices they receive for their produce. Jawandhia believes farmers’ incomes in real terms have remained stagnant or even declined in several years. A dole of a few thousand rupees a year does not make much of a difference if one takes into account factors such as inflation, he said, while justifying the agitation in Delhi for repealing the farm laws.

Farmers from Punjab and Haryana are now in a grinding standoff with the Modi government, demanding calling for the repeal of the three laws. One of the biggest changes in the laws is that farmers will be allowed to sell their produce at market price directly to private players – agricultural businesses, supermarket chains and online grocers. Most Indian farmers currently sell a majority of their produce at government-controlled wholesale markets or mandis at assured floor prices.

The reforms give farmers the option of selling outside the mandi system. Farmers at Vidarbha are mainly concerned that this will eventually lead to the end of wholesale markets and guaranteed prices, leaving them with no backup. If they are not satisfied with the price offered by a private buyer, they cannot return to the mandi or use it as a bargaining chip during negotiations, said Jawandhia, adding that the contentious reforms will loosen rules around the sale, pricing and storage of farm produce, which have protected India’s farmers from an unfettered free market for decades.

Meanwhile Tiwari, a staunch Shiv Sena supporter, said he was in favour of the reforms.

“In Maharashtra and particularly at Vidarbha, we have private mandis and farmers are being allowed to sell outside. But are they getting the remunerative prices for their produce?” he asked and insisted on a law for minimum guarantee price.

He pointed out that Modi had promised that his government would ensure that it was always with farmers in every situation, provide quality seeds, fertilizers, crop credits, and crop insurance and formulate a progressive agriculture policy for the overall development of farmers during the Chai Pe Charcha event at Yavatmal. But in reality, farmers hardly got anything, he alleged.

Tiwari says the banks are not farmers’ friendly. Over 40% of farmers from the region do not get crop loans from the banks on technical grounds and hence, they get trapped by moneylenders, agriculture traders and the mushrooming micro-finance institutions who charge exorbitant rates of interest. Unsurprisingly, for a large number of farmers, incomes are dwindling, he said and claimed that farmers end their lives because of the agricultural crisis in the region.

The working president of Maharashtra Congress and former minister Shivajirao Moghe also said batted for a law on MSP, so that farmers have a sense of security instead of treading with trepidation about fetching remunerative prices for their produce. He also feels that there would be a monopoly on essential commodities, particularly on rice, wheat and pulses if the government allows corporate farming in the country.

“The partial corporate farming and private trading of agriculture produce in Maharashtra totally failed and hence, the government should refrain from making a law in this regard,” he said, and announced that his party would , soon launch a massive agitation across the state against the new farm laws.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Dabhadi in crisis-ridden Yavatmal district (MAHESH TICKLEY/HT)
Dabhadi in crisis-ridden Yavatmal district (MAHESH TICKLEY/HT)
others

Farm laws stir: At Maharashtra’s Vidarbha, farmers wary of private traders

By Pradip Kumar Maitra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:16 AM IST
Farmers at Vidarbha worry that the new laws would lead to the end of wholesale markets and guaranteed prices, leaving them with no backup
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Architects, urban design students to help PMC beautify roads

By Siddharth Gadkari
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:53 PM IST
PUNE Architects, urban design students and practitioners will help the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) beautify the city’s roads
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Youth suffers burn injuries in minor explosion due to high tension wires

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:53 PM IST
PUNE Lahu Renuse (19), a first-year BCom student, sustained severe injuries after two high tension wires left open and unattended by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) authorities between Gajanan Maharaj chowk and Dattawadi police station resulted in a minor explosion
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Grape festival to be held in Junnar from February 19 to 21

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:52 PM IST
PUNE The state government’s tourism department will host a three-day grape festival in Junnar, one of the tourism destinations in Maharashtra from February 19 to 21
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

State sanctions 33.50 crore to redevelop Mahabaleshwar on the lines of Manali, Shimla

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:52 PM IST
PUNE In a bid to redevelop Mahabaleshwar on the lines of Shimla and Manali, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has sanctioned 33
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Taste of life: How an Italian barfi became a pop cultural icon in the Puneri peths

By Chinmay Damle
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Around 1880, Federico Peliti, renowned Italian pastry chef and caterer living in India, went on a trip with a group of Italian friends to the island of Elephanta, a few miles from the coast of Mumbai
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Police say activists were preparing a second toolkit but could not execute it

By Karn Pratap Singh
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:26 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday said the activists involved in the creation of a social media toolkit on the ongoing farmers’ protests prepared a second document to organise a Twitter storm aimed at “creating unrest” in Delhi on February 4 and 5 with hashtags related to the violence during January 26 tractor rally, but could not execute it
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Man who ran a YouTube news channel found shot dead in west Delhi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:26 PM IST
New Delhi: A 34-year-old man who ran a YouTube channel for local news and also worked as a housekeeper in a housing society was found shot dead in a street in west Delhi’s Bharat Vihar, close to Dwarka, in the early hours of Wednesday, the police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Gurugram air ‘very poor’, situation likely to persist till weekend

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:25 PM IST
Gurugram: The air quality in Gurugram remained in the ‘very poor’ category at 330 on Wednesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) air quality index (AQI)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Chandni Chowk to be revamped by March-end

By Ashish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Work on the redevelopment of Chandni Chowk is likely to be completed by March 31, said officials of Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), the agency which is overseeing the project
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Red Fort violence: Car AC mechanic held from Delhi

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:24 PM IST
New Delhi: A 30-year-old car air-conditioning mechanic from north-west Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar was arrested for swinging swords and dancing with the weapons at the Red Fort on Republic Day, acts that “motivated” protesters to cause “more mayhem” at the monument, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Air ‘very poor’ across Ghaziabad, Noida for third day

By HT Correspondents
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:14 PM IST
Noida: The average air quality across Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida was recorded “very poor” on Wednesday for a third day in a row
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Sutradhara’s tales: Pune’s Roman connection… bangles offer the clue!

By Saili K Palande-Datar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:01 PM IST
Reading about my claims of Stonehenges in Pune and now Pune’s Roman’s connections would leave many of you in disbelief… Is the Sutradhara of Pune’s story bluffing to keep up the interest in mundane finds from pits, you may wonder? Certainly not! But, do indulge me for a while as we contextualise the humble findings from the salvage excavations that we talked about in the last column
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhoir said he has got permission from the Thane collector and police commissioner to bring the helicopter and develop the helipad on a three-acre plot. (Sourced)
Bhoir said he has got permission from the Thane collector and police commissioner to bring the helicopter and develop the helipad on a three-acre plot. (Sourced)
others

Entrepreneur from Maharashtra village buys helicopter worth 30 crore

By Sajana Nambiar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:41 PM IST
Janardhan Bhoir bought the helicopter to avoid traffic snarls he would face during his business-related travels in the state and other parts of the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala high court. (File photo)
Kerala high court. (File photo)
others

Kerala HC rejects priest’s bail please to marry woman he is convicted of raping

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:03 PM IST
The court said granting bail would mean granting judicial approval to the marriage while observing the woman was a minor when she was raped
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP