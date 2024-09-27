Farmer fights off big cat in Katarniaghat sanctuary

Two persons including a teenaged girl and a farmer were attacked and injured in two separate attacks of leopards near Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) located on the Indo-Nepal border last night. Divisional forest officer (DFO), KWS, B Shiv Shankar, has confirmed the attacks. Madhusoodan being treated at Bahraich Medical College after being attacked by a leopard (HT Photo)

Shiv Shankar said one Madhusoodan, 35, son of Ram Kumar, was working in his fields in Harkhapur village under Dharmapur range when a leopard emerged from nearby sugarcane field and attacked him around 7 PM on Thursday. The man raised an alarm and fought back the leopard. People from the nearby fields also rushed for help and the man managed to save his life. The leopard fled from the scene in a few minutes.

The DFO said the man sustained injuries in his right elbow and wrist. Shiv Shankar said the farmer was rushed to nearby PHC and later referred to Bahraich Medical College. He said financial assistance of ₹5,000 has been given to the injured man and his condition was stated to be out of danger.

Speaking after the ordeal, Madhusudan said, “I never imagined that I would be in such a situation. I just reacted instinctively to protect myself. I’m grateful to be alive.”

In another incident, a 14-year-old girl, Sayaba, daughter of Wasim Khan, was attacked by a leopard in village Ayodhyapurwa, under the Sujauli forest range around midnight on Thursday.

DFO B Shiv Shankar said the girl was sleeping alone in the open when a leopard that sneaked from a nearby sugarcane field attacked her. Hearing the screams of the girl, people from nearby houses rushed to the spot after which the leopard escaped from the scene.

The DFO said the girl sustained severe injuries to her neck in the attack. She was immediately taken to PHC Sujauli from where she was rushed to CHC Motipur. Later, she was admitted to Bahraich Medical College from where she was referred to KGMU, Lucknow. The DFO said he has enquired about the girl and her condition was stated to be stable in Lucknow.

In CCTv footage, a leopard was seen roaming on the Motipur Police station premises three days ago. The attacks have created panic among the people living along the sanctuary area. The DFO said people have been asked to be vigilant.

Two injured in fresh wolf attacks

After a gap of about two weeks, two fresh attacks by wolves were reported under Mahsi Tehsil of Bahraich last night. The first incident was reported in Nakah hamlet of Bambhauri village, under the Hardi PS area, where a five-year-old girl Mamta, daughter of Teerath, was said to be attacked by a wolf around 1 AM on Friday. Mamta was sleeping along with her sister when the wolf attacked her.

In another incident, six-month-old Arush, son of Ramesh, was attacked by a wolf when he was being breast-fed by his mother, Phoolmati, around 2 AM on Friday, in Ghumni hamlet of Nathuwapur, under the Hardi PS area. Phoolmati said she was breastfeeding her son when a wolf that emerged from a nearby sugarcane field attacked him. While she was fighting the wolf, family members and people from nearby houses rushed towards the scene after which the wolf fled towards the sugarcane field.

Both the injured girl and infant were rushed to the community health center (CHC) Mahsi from where they were referred to Bahraich Medical College.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) Ajit Pratap Singh said no clear pugmarks could be found due to rain. Besides, drones could not be flown due to strong wind and rain. As per the medical officer’s report injury marks look like animal bites. The DFO said forest teams were combing the area and people were asked to remain alert.

A wolf was seen in drone camera footage on Thursday. The forest department had captured five wolves out of a pack of six wolves under Mahsi Tehsil area in Bahraich. Ten people including nine children were killed and more than 50 people had been injured in wolf attacks in the past few months in the area.

Though no human casualty was reported after September 2, the fresh attacks have spread panic in the area.

SHARIQ RAIS SIDDIQUI